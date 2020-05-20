http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/gasPSiR9_Vg/

Anti-lockdown protesters gathered in Lansing on the lawn of the Michigan state capitol Wednesday to get a haircut.

With barbershops and salons closed indefinitely due to the state’s coronavirus lockdown, barbers are scheduled to cut hair on the capitol lawn for three hours Wednesday afternoon. The protest, called “operation haircut,” was organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition, and is the latest example of Michiganders clashing with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has enacted some of the strictest coronavirus restrictions in the nation. (RELATED: Authoritarianism On The Rise In America In The Age Of Coronavirus)

Operation Haircut is underway at the MI Capitol steps. Owosso barber Karl Manke, who recently gained media attention for illegally reopening his business is cutting hair. Police are issuing tickets to hairdressers. pic.twitter.com/vuNO88n8Py — Anna Liz Nichols (@annaliznichols) May 20, 2020

Owosso barber Karl Manke at the MI Capitol steps as a part of Operation Haircut pic.twitter.com/lyhKnV2PPN — Anna Liz Nichols (@annaliznichols) May 20, 2020

The Michigan Department of State Police threatened to issue citations to those giving or receiving haircuts.

“All individuals engaging in haircuts are being educated on the law. Those who do not comply will be cited for disorderly conduct,” the department tweeted.

Demonstrators have arrived at the Capitol for “Operation Haircut.” All individuals engaging in haircuts are being educated on the law. Those who do not comply will be cited for disorderly conduct. All citations will be forwarded to the AG’s Office for review. pic.twitter.com/XVb8VVPYFx — Michigan State Police (@MichStatePolice) May 20, 2020

Making an appearance at the protest was Owosso barber Karl Manke, who gained national attention last week for defying Whitmer’s orders and attempting to keep his shop open. The governor responded to Manke at a press conference last week, saying her shutdown orders are “not optional.”

“I expect people to follow the law. These executive orders are not a suggestion. They’re not optional. They’re not helpful hints,” Whitmer said. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Anti-Lockdown Protesters Storm The Michigan Capitol)

Whitmer has continued to keep her state largely shtudown despite weeks of protests, saying Monday that she’s “not changing the way I run this state because of some protests.”

Whitmer has also repeatedly threatened to lock down Michigan for a longer period of time if protesters persist, claiming— without evidence — that the protests are spreading the virus.

