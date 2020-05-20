https://www.westernjournal.com/oregon-gov-orders-residents-closed-counties-not-travel-open-counties-business/
Almost all of Oregon is reopened for business after the coronavirus lockdown, which should be a moment we can all celebrate. Instead, the state’s Democratic governor has decided to make it yet another politicized moment with an impotent order stopping residents of closed counties from traveling to open counties for services. According to The Oregonian,…
The post Oregon Gov Orders Residents of Closed Counties To Not Travel to Open Counties for Business appeared first on The Western Journal.