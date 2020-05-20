https://www.dailywire.com/news/oregon-salon-owner-who-opened-claims-state-sent-child-protective-services-to-her-home

Speaking to Glenn Beck of The Blaze, an Oregon salon owner reiterated her charge that the state of Oregon had sent Child Protective Services to her home after she had opened her salon in defiance of state orders.

Lindsey Graham, the owner of Glamour Salon in Salem, had claimed last week that Child Protective Services had visited her home. The press secretary in the communications office for the Oregon Department of Human Services stated, “Due to confidentiality laws, we cannot comment on whether or not there is an open CPS assessment against any individual. I want to stress however, that not following Governor Brown’s Stay Home, Save Lives executive order or not following physical distancing guidelines would never be a reason to assign a CPS assessment,” FOX 12 reported.

Lindsey Graham, the owner of Glamour Salon in Salem, asserted to Beck, “They’re using every possible government organization to try and bully and intimidate me into shutting my doors. They have used OSHA; health licensing office, CPS Child Protective Services, if you can believe it; they’ve used the city of Salem to threaten me …”

Beck, shocked, replied, “How? How? How? Wait, wait, wait— how were they using CPS?”

Graham continued, “So I opened my doors to my salon on May 5, and on May 8, Child Protective Services showed up at my home when I was at work to question my home about a ‘claim’ that my household was endangering my children.”

Beck responded, “Oh, my gosh. Oh, my gosh, Lindsey. How are you so calm about this?”

Graham answered, “I’m not. I’m livid, and I’ve already cried and bawled and screamed. And I have no words for the tactics that the government is using against me, but I’ve had time to adjust my thinking and come up with a plan of attack, or defense, even, if you will. I’m not calm but I have a really great team of attorneys and we are going to tackle this head on because it’s very, very clear that there is bullying and intimidation by the government directed at me and my family and my business.”

Last Friday, Graham stated that Friday OSHA issued a $14,000 citation to her after she ignored Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order. She stated, “Everyone’s job is essential, not because what we do or how we do it, but because it’s how we make our living. I have independent contractors that are choosing to work in this facility. OSHA has illegally deemed them employees and is citing me as an employer, which I am not.” She added, “I’m vowing to stay open as long as I can, basically, until the governor tries to take my entire career, something I’ve worked 15 years for, out from underneath me,”

FOX 12 reported that Oregon OSHA Administrator Michael Wood could not confirm a fine had been issued because Graham and her attorney hadn’t informed OSHA they had received it. Oregon OSHA officials stated Graham was “unquestionably operating in violation of the governor’s executive order, designed to protect workers and the public.”

What is HAPPENING in Oregon?! Salon owner Lindsey Graham said the state even sent Child Protection Services to her house to intimidate her after reopening early! HOW?! pic.twitter.com/hDEeZAkNBE — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) May 20, 2020

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

