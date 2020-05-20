http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/rymCk2Inw-s/out-of-ammo-joe.php

Joe Biden has been holed up in his basement, but the adage that you can run but you can’t hide applies to presidential campaigns. Sooner or later, Biden needs to be seen and heard. He is in a particularly difficult position because he has, perhaps, the longest record if anyone in public life, and is now running on a platform that is largely inconsistent with what he has said and done over the last 40 years. Perhaps a nimble politician–Bill Clinton, say–could pull this off, but Biden in his best days was never considered nimble.

This short video illustrates the point. Biden is adamantly opposed to firing Inspectors General, who like all government employees are selfless experts–except, of course, when Barack Obama does it.

Joe Biden pledges to not fire an inspector general, but then gets reminded that he did exactly that when he was vice president. His response? “I don’t recall that” and “I don’t ever remember.” Of course! pic.twitter.com/oD1guyqo5n — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 20, 2020

This is, I suppose, one way Biden can deal with the decades he has spent in public office: he can deny remembering them.

