https://www.dailywire.com/news/pelosi-on-calling-trump-morbidly-obese-i-didnt-say-anything-about-him-he-has-doggy-doo-on-his-shoes

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) claimed on Wednesday that she did not say “anything about the president” when she told CNN’s Anderson Cooper earlier this week that she thought President Donald Trump was “morbidly obese.”

“Given what you just said about the President and his administration, how are you confident that you are going to be able to come together?” a reporter asked Pelosi. “The two of you have been exchanging pretty strong criticism in the last few days. How does that help negotiating another deal?”

“Well, I didn’t say anything about the President,” Pelosi falsely claimed. “I gave him a dose of his own medicine. He’s called women one thing or another over time. And I thought he thinks that passes off as humor in certain cultures. And I thought that was what that was. And I was only quoting what doctors had said about him. So I was being factual in a very sympathetic way.”

WATCH:

.@SpeakerPelosi on calling President Trump morbidly obese: “I gave him a dose of his own medicine…I was only quoting what doctors had said about him so I was being factual in a very sympathetic way.” Full video here: https://t.co/g5dBMyAivb pic.twitter.com/Tsgyz80Q8H — CSPAN (@cspan) May 20, 2020

Later during the press conference, Pelosi said that Trump had “doggy doo on his shoes” while responding to a question about Trump bringing up an intern who worked for Joe Scarborough who was found dead in his office in 2001.

“You’re asking me about the appropriateness of the actions of this President of the United States?” Pelosi said. “It’s like a child who comes in with mud on their pants or something. That’s the way it is. They’re outside playing. That’s what it… He comes in with doggy doo on his shoes and everybody who works with him has that on their shoes, too, for a very long time to come.”

WATCH:

.@SpeakerPelosi on appropriateness of President Trump’s actions: “It’s like a child who comes in with mud on their pants…He comes in with doggy doo on his shoes and everybody who works with him has that on their shoes, too, for a very long time to come.” pic.twitter.com/twUgvU17rH — CSPAN (@cspan) May 20, 2020

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

