Nancy Pelosi

Speaker Pelosi (D-CA) lashed out at President Trump on Wednesday morning during a press conference.

A reporter asked Pelosi about Trump’s tweets calling for an investigation into the suspicious death of Joe Scarborough’s former intern.

….Roger Stone has been treated very unfairly. How about that jury Forewoman, does anybody think that was fair. DISGRACEFUL! Stay tuned. @FoxNews And guys like Low Ratings Psycho Joe Scarborough are allowed to walk the streets? Open Cold Case! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

80-year-old Pelosi tried to school Trump but jumbled her words and ended up sounding like a fool.

“It’s like a child who comes in with mud on their pants…He comes in with doggy doo on his shoes and everybody who works with him has that on their shoes, too, for a very long time to come,” Pelosi said on the ‘appropriateness’ of President Trump’s actions.

At one point Pelosi tried to insult Trump, struggled to recall the word, then had to be corrected by a reporter after she mispronounced the word.

WATCH:

.@SpeakerPelosi on appropriateness of President Trump’s actions: “It’s like a child who comes in with mud on their pants…He comes in with doggy doo on his shoes and everybody who works with him has that on their shoes, too, for a very long time to come.” pic.twitter.com/twUgvU17rH — CSPAN (@cspan) May 20, 2020

