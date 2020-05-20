http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/uK0-66pvK3k/

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi compared President Donald Trump to a child with “doggy doo on his shoes” during a press conference Wednesday.

“It’s like a child who comes in with mud on their pants,” Pelosi said of Trump’s behavior.

“He comes in with doggy doo on his shoes, and everybody who works with him has that on their shoes, too, for a very long time to come,” she continued.

“So, I don’t know, I hear doctors talk to me about saying, ‘What’s the matter with him? The things he says are so inappropriate for a president of the United States.’”

WATCH:

.@SpeakerPelosi on appropriateness of President Trump’s actions: “It’s like a child who comes in with mud on their pants…He comes in with doggy doo on his shoes and everybody who works with him has that on their shoes, too, for a very long time to come.” pic.twitter.com/twUgvU17rH — CSPAN (@cspan) May 20, 2020

Pelosi and Trump have been exchanging insults this week, starting with Pelosi calling the president “morbidly obese” Monday on CNN while warning that he shouldn’t be taking hydroxychloroquine.

Speaker Pelosi says that President @realDonaldTrump should not take Hydroxychloroquine because he is “morbidly obese.” pic.twitter.com/2a1XDw1Gvg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 19, 2020

Trump told the Daily Caller’s Henry Rodgers that the House speaker was a “waste of time,” Tuesday and went on to accuse her of having “mental problems.” (RELATED: CNN Anchor Tells Nancy Pelosi That Trump Was Acquitted — She Interrupts, Claims He Wasn’t)