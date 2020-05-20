http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/uK0-66pvK3k/

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi compared President Donald Trump to a child with “doggy doo on his shoes” during a press conference Wednesday.

“It’s like a child who comes in with mud on their pants,” Pelosi said of Trump’s behavior.

“He comes in with doggy doo on his shoes, and everybody who works with him has that on their shoes, too, for a very long time to come,” she continued.

“So, I don’t know, I hear doctors talk to me about saying, ‘What’s the matter with him? The things he says are so inappropriate for a president of the United States.’”

WATCH:

Pelosi and Trump have been exchanging insults this week, starting with Pelosi calling the president “morbidly obese”  Monday on CNN while warning that he shouldn’t be taking hydroxychloroquine.

Trump told the Daily Caller’s Henry Rodgers that the House speaker was a “waste of time,” Tuesday and went on to accuse her of having “mental problems.” (RELATED: CNN Anchor Tells Nancy Pelosi That Trump Was Acquitted — She Interrupts, Claims He Wasn’t)

