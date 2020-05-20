http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/i32pGWf3mBo/

The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) has reached a settlement with Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, officials to clean up their voter rolls, which apparently include about 1,600 dead registered voters.

In February, PILF filed a lawsuit against Allegheny County — which includes the city of Pittsburgh and its surrounding suburbs — for having about 1,600 dead people on its voter rolls, close t0 7,500 voter registrations that have been flagged as duplicates, 1,523 registered voters who claim to be 100-years-old and over, and 1,178 registered voters who are missing dates of birth.

The lawsuit alleged that Allegheny County had not properly cleaned its voter rolls in accordance with the National Voter Registration Act of 1993.

This week, Allegheny County officials reached a settlement that mandates the county provide records within 60 days about the dead people and duplicated voter registrations on its voter rolls identified by PILF.

PILF President J. Christian Adams said in a statement:

Allegheny County deserves credit for agreeing to fix a serious problem with elections there. People have been getting registered two, three, four, even seven times over to vote in Pittsburgh and the suburbs. We found those problems, and the County agreed to fix them.

Similarly, the settlement requires that Allegheny County officials send letters to registrants with fictitious or placeholder dates of birth on file within 60 days and review registration records where dates of birth exceed 110 years of age.

Allegheny County must review registration records where birth dates exceed 110-years-old and determine if death notices were previously overlooked on an annual basis for the next three years. Over the next year, Allegheny County officials agreed to accept leads from PILF about concerns with its voter rolls.

The settlement comes as Judicial Watch, a watchdog organization, filed suit against the state of Pennsylvania for allegedly having more than 800,000 inactive voters on its voter rolls. In January, Allegheny County removed about 69,000 inactive voters from its voter rolls after threats of a lawsuit by Judicial Watch.

