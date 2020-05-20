https://www.westernjournal.com/police-man-tried-burn-demon-4-year-old-boy/
Even among the standards of the most hardened prison inmates, there are few crimes considered more heinous than attacking innocent children. But police say Josiah James McIntosh tried to do just that when he allegedly doused a 4-year-old with gasoline and threatened to light the child on fire. According to police, all of this was…
The post Police: Man Tried To ‘Burn the Demon Out’ of a 4-Year-Old Boy appeared first on The Western Journal.