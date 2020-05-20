https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/prof-tells-student-drop-dead-problems-began/

An organization that promotes free speech on campuses across the nation says Columbia should not put a professor on track for discipline for telling a student during an online exchange to “drop dead.”

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education explained the dispute erupted between CUNY student Gabriel Montalvo and Columbia prof Jeffrey Lax over President Trump.

Lax and the student exchanged Facebook comments April 6 over President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, FIRE reported. Montalvo defended the president’s response to the outbreak, and Lax criticized it.

But FIRE said Columbia should resist efforts to punish or even fire Lax, who is in the schools’ political science division.

Lax let his online comments stray into the extreme, telling the student to “drop dead” and calling him a “neo-nazi murderer-lover.”

Montalvo complained about the name-calling, the report said.

However, FIRE concluded that the exchange did not violate Columbia’s free speech policy or the First Amendment.

“To the contrary, both the First Amendment and Columbia’s own guarantees of free expression protect precisely this sort of divisive political exchange. Columbia, which is a private school not bound by the First Amendment, nonetheless has its own excellent free speech policy. Columbia’s Affirmative Statement section of its University Regulations provides a resounding commitment to freedom of expression,” the organization said.

“Columbia has a long tradition of valuing dissent and controversy and in welcoming the clash of opinions onto the campus,” FIRE said the policy states.

That includes “objectionable, offensive, immoral, or untrue” expression.

FIRE said, “The university cannot and will not rule any subject or form of expression out of order on the ground that it is objectionable, offensive, immoral, or untrue. Viewpoints will inevitably conflict, and members of the university community will disagree with and may even take offense at both the opinions expressed by others and the manner in which they are expressed. But the role of the university is not to shield individuals from positions that they find unwelcome. Rather, the university is a place for received wisdom and firmly held views to be tested, and tested again…”

The report concluded that Lax’s comments were name-calling, not libel.

“Calling someone a ‘Nazi’ may be inflammatory, but no reasonable person would interpret it as an assertion of fact,” the report said.

