The Republican National Committee brought in $27.1 million in April.

The Hill reported the sum is a sign that the party’s fundraising has seen little impact brought on by the economic meltdown from the coronavirus pandemic.

The April total surpassed the RNC’s fundraising for February of $26.2 million and for March of $24 million. It falls just short of the January haul of nearly $27.2 million.

“Another record-breaking fundraising month reaffirms that momentum for President (Donald) Trump and Republicans across the country only continues to grow stronger,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said.

She attributed the April figure to an energized base of support behind President Donald Trump and the party, according to The Hill.

The $27.1 million includes transfers from other committees. The RNC will report more than $77 million cash on hand to the Federal Election Commission this week.

CBS News reported the Trump campaign, along with the RNC, raised $61.7 million in April.

