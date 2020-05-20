https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/RogerStone-trump-conviction/2020/05/20/id/968249

Roger Stone told Newsmax TV he lost everything to pay for legal fees to fight the federal government on charges of lying to Congress, lying to authorities and tampering with a witness.

Stone was ultimately convicted to 40 months in prison on that sentence.

“The first thing they do in this process is they destroy you financially,” I mean, I’ve lost everything. I’ve lost my home, my savings, most of my insurance, my ability to make a living because I’ve been gagged for the last year and a half, and I make a living by writing and speaking, to try to induce you to plead” Stone told Wednesday’s “The Howie Carr Show.” “In my case what they wanted to induce me to do was bear false witness against the president.”

Stone is holding out hopes for an appeal or that his previous health concerns might keep him from having to report to prison.

“I’ve had some history of respiratory problems. COVID is rampant in our prison system. Yeah, I have a legitimate concern that at my age to go into a federal prison I may never come out,” Stone said. ” I have a notice of appeal … but that could take two years, $2 million that I have to go out and raise.”

Stone recounted a meeting this January with Reverend Franklin Graham that helped rekindle his faith in God, which has given him the strength to keep fighting.

“I told him, ‘Reverend Graham, I’m at a point of turmoil. I’m scared. I’m angry. I’m frustrated. I’m worried,’ and he said, ‘Turn yourself over to Jesus Christ,” Stone Said.

Stone added: “I urge anybody who’s going through any kind of difficult time, reaffirm your commitment to God. Confess your sins. Walk in his way. Your life will change. Mine has.

