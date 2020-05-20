https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/RogerStone-trump-conviction-obstruction/2020/05/20/id/968257

Roger Stone told Newsmax TV he wants to get his life back on track after a fight against federal charges wiped out his bank account.

“I would like to get back to writing books. I’ve written five books. One of them is a New York Times best-seller. Three of them are Amazon best-sellers,” “I’d like to get back to my syndicated radio show, which was just starting to take off when I was arrested.”

Now, Stone faces 40 months in prison after being convicted of lying to authorities, witness intimidation and lying to Congress. He’s scheduled to report to prison at the end of the month unless he receives a commutation of his sentence.

“This consumes your entire life, raising money for legal defense, trying to keep food on the table,” Stone told “The Howie Carr Show.” “If it were not for the Stone Family Fund and people helping me put gasoline in the tank and food on the table, I wouldn’t have survived.”

Stone has set up a legal defense fund and a crowdfunding site to provide financial support. He has used the money to get new lawyers to mount his appeal, after getting rid of the legal team that represented him in the trial.

“I’m represented by David Schoen of Atlanta and represented by Seth Ginsberg of New York. I’m very pleased with them,” Stone said. Schoen was one of the lawyers recommended to Stone by Sidney Powell, the attorney who helped to get federal charges dropped against General Michael Flynn.

Stone also thinks charges against Flynn have a lot of similarity with his own.

“This action they’ve taken against General Flynn is outrageous. Now they want to determine whether by folding to the relentless pressure they put on him to plead to something he didn’t do that he should now be charged with perjury. Mr. President, it is time to end this persecution of a great American hero,” Stone said.

Stone added: “I know how he feels. I know how his family feels. I would like to see justice for him.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

