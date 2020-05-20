http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/W5AtAk62aO0/ron-desantis-has-had-enough.php

Florida has been a shining star in the current coronavirus epidemic. Its fatality rate is unusually low, in part because its governor, Ron DeSantis, has followed the opposite approach from that of the inept Andy Cuomo: he has gotten infected people out of nursing homes rather than stashing them there. Of course DeSantis has been given no credit for his excellent performance.

When Florida reopened for business ahead of most other states, DeSantis was hit with a barrage of criticism from left-wing journalists, who among other things alleged that Florida was conducting an experiment in “human sacrifice.” As usual, the journalists were wrong. Check out this classic of righteous indignation from Governor DeSantis:

[embedded content]

Most recently, journalists have taken up the case of a troubled young woman who was fired from Florida’s Department of Health. The controversy isn’t really worth following, but if you are interested the story is here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

