As Cuba marks its Independence Day, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is calling for the island nation to be free.

Scott’s comments came in a Wednesday tweet. He wrote: “As we celebrate Cuba’s Independence Day today, I want to honor all the men and women who have sacrificed their lives in the fight for freedom.

“This fight is ongoing. We will continue to work until Cuba is free again.”

President Donald Trump also took note of Cuba’s Independence Day.

“On Cuban Independence Day, we recognize the patriots who fought to liberate Cuba from its colonial oppression and build a society founded on freedom,” he said in a statement. “We continue to stand with the Cuban people as they seek those fundamental rights, and we express our commitment to supporting them as they continue to fight for freedom and democracy.

“Cuba’s people deserve a government that promotes individual liberties, basic human rights, and opportunities to prosper. The Cuban model represents failed socialism, and we will continue to ensure that Cuba does not export its repression anywhere else in the Western Hemisphere.”

