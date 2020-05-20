https://www.theblaze.com/news/rubio-someone-broke-law-flynn-leak

New acting Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said Wednesday that “someone broke the law” by leaking the contents of retired Gen. Michael Flynn’s December 2016 phone call with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak — and that this fact alone is cause for investigation.

In an appearance on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” the senator explained the importance that information collected by intelligence agencies is not leaked — especially in order to “further a political narrative” — before suggesting that “at the end of the day, elements of a phone call between Mr. Flynn and the ambassador from Russia at the time were leaked to the press.”

“Someone broke the law,” he stated, adding that this fact “alone is cause for accountability to find out who did it.”

Rubio then suggested that since the information was owned by the FBI, it seems likely that an FBI official may have been responsible for the leak, adding further suspicion as to whether top officials at the FBI broke the law during the bureau’s probe of the Trump campaign.

“That is information that was owned not by the intelligence community,” he said. “It was owned by the FBI, they have possession of it, and so I think it’s very valid to ask who knew about this information.

“You cannot have a law enforcement agency have people within it break the law,” Rubio added.

Rubio Talks Intelligence Matters, Oversight of PPP Funds, and Reopening Florida on ‘Fox & Friends’



youtu.be



Rubio discussed a wide range of issues during the interview, including the newly declassified email from Susan Rice, former national security adviser for the Obama administration.

The email documents a meeting of Obama officials regarding Flynn on Trump’s inauguration day and demonstrates that former FBI Director James Comey was at that time proceeding in an investigation into the incoming national security adviser.

Rubio highlights this fact to again argue that Judiciary Committee hearings into potential wrongdoing by the FBI is justified.

“[The email] actually makes it abundantly clear that this is actually at that point no longer an intelligence community issue, this was an FBI issue, which is why I believe that the hearings in Judiciary is the proper forum to look at how the FBI handled this entire process and figure out if there was any wrongdoing in the way it was approached,” Rubio said.

