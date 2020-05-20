https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Senate-Hunter-Biden-Burisma-Blue-Star-Strategies/2020/05/20/id/968185

A Senate Committee has given the green light to issue a subpoena as part of a Republican-led probe into Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

Politico reports the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee approval received objections from Democrats. They claim the Republicans are using Senate resources and bad intel from Russia to help boost President Donald Trump’s reelection efforts.

The committee’s chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., will now be able to subpoena Blue Star Strategies, a Democrat public-relations firm that did consulting work for Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company Hunter Biden sat on the board of.

The investigation focuses on allegations that Blue Star Strategies wanted to leverage Biden’s position on the board in order to influence matters at the Obama administration’s State Department.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

