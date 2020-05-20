https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/498738-senate-republicans-issue-first-subpoena-in-obama-era-probes

Senate Republicans issued their first subpoena on Wednesday as part of wide-ranging investigations tied to the Obama administration.

The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted along party lines to issue a subpoena for Blue Star Strategies, a firm with ties to Ukraine gas company Burisma Holdings.

Sen. Ron JohnsonRonald (Ron) Harold JohnsonGraham to release report on his probe into Russia investigation before election READ: Susan Rice’s email discussing Michael Flynn and Russia Grenell declassifies Susan Rice email sent on Inauguration Day MORE (R-Wis.), the chairman of the panel, has homed in the U.S firm as he probes Hunter Biden’s work for Burisma Holdings, where Biden—the son of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPro-Trump outside groups raise .8 million in April Biden wins Oregon primary Graham to release report on his probe into Russia investigation before election MORE, the presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee—was a member of the board until he stepped down in 2019.

The subpoena asks for records from Jan. 1, 2013, to the present of Blue Star strategies “related to work for or on behalf of Burisma Holdings or individuals associated with Burisma.” Johnson is also requesting an interview with top Blue Star officials to discuss the subpoena.

“This is not my choice to spend any amount of time on this vote. I would have issued the subpoenas quietly,” Johnson said.

He added that when the committee previously considered subpoenaing a former consultant for the firm there was a “bipartisan suggestion that if you want the records from Blue Star why don’t you just subpoena Blue Star.”

Senate Democrats fumed over the decision for Johnson to schedule the subpoena vote amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Gary Peters Gary Charles PetersHillicon Valley: Experts raise security concerns about online voting | Musk finds supporter in Trump | Officials warn that Chinese hackers targeting COVID-19 research groups McConnell acknowledges GOP faces ‘challenging’ political environment GOP Senate chairman to hold subpoena vote next week in Biden-Burisma probe MORE (Mich.), the top Democrat on the committee, warned that the “extremely partisan investigation is pulling us apart.”

“This is not a serious bipartisan investigation in the tradition of this committee, and I do not believe we should be going down this road,” Peters said during the committee meeting.

Peters tried to table the subpoena vote until the committee could get a closed-door briefing with FBI and intelligence community officials, but the move was blocked by Republicans.

Democrats have warned for weeks, both publicly and privately, that Republicans were using the Senate panel to target President Trump Donald John TrumpPro-Trump outside groups raise .8 million in April Biden wins Oregon primary Graham to release report on his probe into Russia investigation before election MORE‘s political rivals and potentially inadvertently spread Russian misinformation.

Sen. Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) HassanHillicon Valley: Experts worry U.S. elections vulnerable due to COVID-19 | Report finds states need more federal election funds | Republican senators to introduce coronavirus-related privacy bill Senate Democrats to introduce bill boosting funding for student internet access Scammers pounce as stimulus checks start flowing MORE (D-N.H.) said Republicans were trying to investigate “partisan non-sense and conspiracy theories.”

“There is much urgent work for this committee and the Senate as a whole to carry out. This mark up is not that work, to put it politely,” Hassan said.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden leads Trump by 6 points in new poll César Chávez’s granddaughter joins Biden campaign for Latino outreach Whitmer says she had ‘opening conversation’ about Biden VP pick MORE (D-Calif.) added that Johnson made a “unilateral” decision to pursue the subpoena.

“You made the decision to force a vote on a purely political matter that will do absolutely nothing for those at risk of contracting COVID-19,” Harris said.

Tensions flared in the committee on Wednesday as Johnson tried to move to the vote after allowing himself, Peters, Harris and Hassan to speak about the subpoena.

Sen. Tom Carper Thomas (Tom) Richard CarperEPA proposes extending deadline for selling wood heaters with high smoke output OVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA won’t regulate rocket fuel chemical tied to developmental damage: NYT | Emissions drop during pandemic creates unexpected challenge | House coronavirus stimulus bill to include effort to limit political influence over science Trump looms as wild card in Senate surveillance fight MORE (D-Del.) then asked for five minutes to speak. Johnson said multiple times that he couldn’t understand Carper, who then yelled, “I ask for unanimous consent to speak for five minutes, please.”

Johnson then allowed Carper to speak, but warned that he would not get more than five minutes and told committee staff to “put the clock on.”

Republicans hold an 8-6 majority on the panel, allowing them to issue the subpoena despite opposition from Democrats as long as every GOP senator supported the move.

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyTrump tries to soothe anxious GOP senators McConnell: Trump ‘certainly within his authority’ to fire IGs Press: King Donald’s goal – no checks, no balances MORE (R-Utah), the party’s 2012 presidential nominee, was considered a vote to watch because he had previously raised concerns about investigations that appear “political.”

But Johnson said shortly before the committee vote that he expected every Republican to support his subpoena.

Romney told The Hill earlier this week that he was looking at Johnson’s subpoena request. The Utah senator voted for the subpoena on Wednesday via proxy.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said he was supporting Johnson’s investigation because “we needed to get to the truth about the Bidens relationship with Burisma.”

“These hearings will provide the Senate with the full picture,” he added.

Trump and some of his allies have floated a discredited narrative that Joe Biden tried to remove Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin to protect his son. No evidence has indicated that either of the Bidens engaged in criminal wrongdoing, and there was widespread concern at the time — both internationally and from a bipartisan coalition in Congress — about corruption within Shokin’s office.

Andrew Bates, a spokesman for Biden’s campaign, said Johnson is “Running a political errand for Donald Trump” in the middle of the coronavirus health crisis, including trying to “resurrect a craven, previously-debunked smear against Vice President Biden.”

“Then again, this is consistent with how Senator Johnson has callously downplayed the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak while the death toll rises,” Bates added. “Senator Johnson should be working overtime to save American lives — but instead he’s just trying to save the President’s job.”

