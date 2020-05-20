https://www.dailywire.com/news/shapiro-how-biden-could-be-handing-trump-his-reelection
In national polling, former vice president Joe Biden is the clear 2020 front-runner. He’s up nearly 5 points in the RealClearPolitics polling average; he’s up in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Arizona.
That’s because Biden campaigned as the anti-Bernie Sanders: a “return to normalcy” candidate rather than a transformational one. His entire pitch relied on his high name recognition, the general perception of his likability, and his unthreatening demeanor.
Read members only content for just 99¢
You’ll also unlock an ad-free experience and the Daily Wire mobile app and help support the web’s best conservative commentary.