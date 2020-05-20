https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/things-never-change-1991-nobody-understood-joe-biden-still-dont-understand-today/

Joe Biden has been around a long time. He was a US Senator from Delaware when Judge Clarence Thomas was nominated to the Supreme Court. That was almost 30 years ago.

Judge Thomas is now the longest serving justice on the Supreme Court today. Back in 1991, nobody could understand Biden. The same goes today.

In an interview with Clarence Thomas, a video of the much younger Joe Biden was presented to the Judge for his reaction. The judge was asked what he thought of Biden’s comments during his nomination hearing. The judge answers:

Who knows. I have no idea what he was talking about!”

Joe Biden: Once a tool for the left, always a tool for the left pic.twitter.com/t9wmXh3Kx5 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) May 19, 2020

Fast forward nearly 30 years and you have Biden again talking gibberish and no one knows what he’s talking about (mindful of language):

What the fuck? Joe Biden suddenly starts babbling about children stroking his hairy legs in the pool and how much he loves to have children on his lap. Also something about roaches? pic.twitter.com/KPwBfZ2N7z — Hillary Fan (@HillaryFan420) November 30, 2019

Some things never change!

