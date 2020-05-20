https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/study-patients-may-experience-delirium-ptsd-battling-coronavirus/

(STUDY FINDS) — LONDON — Roughly one in four hospitalized COVID-19 patients may develop delirium during their illness, and PTSD is a legitimate potential long-term health risk for recovered patients. Those are the disturbing findings from a new piece of research conducted by University College London.

Delirium is defined as any abrupt change in the brain’s functioning that disrupts and confuses one’s mental and emotional state.

Researchers performed a deep dive on prior studies conducted on past coronavirus patients (SARS, MERS, and any available COVID-19 data). This analysis is what revealed so many coronavirus patients may develop psychiatric problems, either during the course of their illness or afterward at some point. Obviously, COVID-19 hasn’t been around long enough for anyone to know how recovered patients are going to be feeling years down the line. But, the study’s authors say a host of nasty post-recovery complications may develop in patients.

