The US Supreme Court blocked House Democrats from access to Robert Mueller’s grand jury materials.

The court issued a stay giving the DOJ until June 1, 2020 to file a formal appeal.

The House Judiciary Committee requested the documents for its never-ending investigation and harassment of President Trump.

The US Supreme Court released this statement on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20, 2020

ORDER IN PENDING CASE

19A1035 DEPT. OF JUSTICE V. HOUSE COMM. ON JUDICIARY The application for stay of the mandate presented to The Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is granted. The issuance of the mandate of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, case No. 19-5288, is stayed pending the filing and disposition of a petition for a writ of certiorari, if such petition is filed on or before June 1, 2020, by 5 p.m. Should the petition for a writ of certiorari be denied, this stay shall terminate automatically. In the event the petition for a writ of certiorari is granted, the stay shall terminate upon the issuance of the judgment of this Court. If no petition for a writ of certiorari is filed on or before June 1, 2020, by 5 p.m., the stay shall terminate.

