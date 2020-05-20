https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/susan-rice-claimed-obama-justifiably-concerned-russia-general-flynn-claims-knew-nothing-fbi-investigation-general-flynn/

Yesterday, the remaining portion of Susan Rice’s January 20, 2017 email to herself about the secret Oval Office meeting with the coup cabal was released.

Per a review of a prior email to the Senate from Rice’s attorney concerning Rice’s last minute email to herself, Rice appears to suggest Obama was behind it all.

Acting DNI Richard Grenell on Tuesday declassified the remaining portion of Susan Rice’s email. CBS reporter Catherine Herridge obtained the declassified email and released it to the public (screenshot below).

It was previously known the junk Russia dossier and General Flynn’s calls to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak were discussed in the secret meeting. The newly declassified portion of the email once again implicates Barack Obama and Comey! Barack Obama and Comey discussed Flynn’s communications with Kislyak.

TRENDING: Illinois Governor Pritzker Threatens Business Owners with a Year in Prison if They Try to Reopen

According to Rice’s email of the meeting, Comey suggested to Obama in the meeting that the National Security Council [NSC] might not want to pass “sensitive information related to Russia” to then-incoming National Security Adviser General Mike Flynn. “President Obama asked if Comey was saying that the NSC should not pass sensitive information related to Russia to Flynn. Comey replied “potentially” and noted “the level of communication (w/Russian Ambassador) is unusual.”

DEVELOPING: Declassified Rice email documenting WH meeting 1/5/2017 obtained @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/uA9V9oo4n4 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 19, 2020

Tom Fitton said a special counsel should be appointed to investigate the seditious conspiracy.

#Obamagate: @GenFlynn targeted in Obama Oval Office meeting with Comey! @RealDonaldTrump should appoint a special counsel to investigate this seditious conspiracy! https://t.co/KlNCF0QbNs — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 19, 2020

After receiving this additional information yesterday, we went back and looked at the letter from Rice’s attorney to the Senate Oversight Committee, and Senators Grassley and Graham. Rice’s response was prepared by attorney Kathryn Ruemmler, who formerly served as White House Counsel to Obama. Ruemmler’s letter denies that there was anything unusual about Rice’s email and it states: [notes are our comments]

The memorandum to file drafted by Ambassador Rice memorialized an important national security discussion between President Obama and the FBI Director and the Deputy Attorney General. [We know from Rice’s email that Rice and VP Biden were present which contrasts with Sally Yates testimony that omits Rice and VP Biden – someone is lying.] President Obama and his national security team were justifiably concerned about potential risks to the Nation’s security from sharing highly classified information about Russia with certain members of the Trump transition team, particularly Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. [This too is a lie. The day before the January 5th meeting the FBI was going to shut down its Flynn investigation. There was no evidence of wrongdoing by General Flynn up to that time or since.] In light of concerning communications between members of the Trump team and Russian officials, before and after the election, President Obama, on behalf of his national security team, appropriately sought the FBI and the Department of Justice’s guidance on this subject. [This is a key point – Rice and Ruemmler state that Obama sought FBI and DOJ guidance on a subject? Did Obama request this before the January 5th meeting? What was the subject that Obama needed vetted?] In the conversation Ambassador Rice documented, there was no discussion of Christopher Steele or the Steele dossier, contrary to the suggestion in your letter. [Who really knows – why would she state this?] Given the importance and sensitivity of the subject matter, and upon the advice of the White House Counsel’s Office, Ambassador Rice created a permanent record of the discussion. Ambassador Rice memorialized the discussion on January 20, because that was the first opportunity she had to do so, given the particularly intense responsibilities of the National Security Advisor during the remaining days of the Administration and transition. [This clearly is nonsense and another lie.] Ambassador Rice memorialized the discussion in an email sent to herself during the morning of January 20, 2017. The time stamp reflected on the email is not accurate, as Ambassador Rice departed the White House shortly before noon on January 20. [Who really knows? They’ll lie about anything.] While serving as National Security Advisor, Ambassador Rice was not briefed on the existence of any FBI investigation into allegations of collusion between Mr. Trump’s associates and Russia, and she later learned of the fact of this investigation from Director Comey’s subsequent public testimony. [How can this be? Rice was there at the meeting on January 5th?] Ambassador Rice was not informed of any FISA applications sought by the FBI in its investigation, and she only learned of them from press reports after leaving office. [Can we trust anything from Susan Rice or anything from anyone in the Obama Administration?]

Susan Rice lied about Benghazi multiple times. She lied about this meeting on January 5th and drafted her email on the 20th or 21st and then lied about this. What didn’t she lie about?

But more importantly, who places someone like this in a top position in their administration unless they are a liar too?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

