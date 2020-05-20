https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/susan-rices-email-not-cover-obamas-backsides-created-cover-everyones-backsides-instead-backfired/

Obama’s Former National Security Advisor, Susan Rice, sent an email to herself on the day before or the day of President Trump’s Inauguration.  This email was created not only to protect herself and her former boss Barack Obama, it was created to cover everyone’s backsides.

Former US Attorney Brett L. Tolman spoke out about the Susan Rice email to herself.  In a series of tweets, he shows that Rice’s efforts were not only to cover her and Obama’s behinds, they were to cover everyone’s behinds.  Unfortunately for all, the effort backfired.

Tolman shares his thoughts on Rice’s ‘CEA’ effort for all involved:

The entire General Flynn effort was hollow and Rice’s email is more damning than exonerating:

After the meeting the contents of Flynn’s discussion with Russia were leaked to the press which is a 10 year felony:

The illegal spies in the Obama Administration did not want to get caught:

Susan Rice’s email to herself will go down in history as one of the dumbest and most damning actions of any Administration employee ever.  These people were corrupt and dishonest but fortunately not that smart.

