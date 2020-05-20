https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/susan-rices-email-not-cover-obamas-backsides-created-cover-everyones-backsides-instead-backfired/

Obama’s Former National Security Advisor, Susan Rice, sent an email to herself on the day before or the day of President Trump’s Inauguration. This email was created not only to protect herself and her former boss Barack Obama, it was created to cover everyone’s backsides.

Former US Attorney Brett L. Tolman spoke out about the Susan Rice email to herself. In a series of tweets, he shows that Rice’s efforts were not only to cover her and Obama’s behinds, they were to cover everyone’s behinds. Unfortunately for all, the effort backfired.

Tolman shares his thoughts on Rice’s ‘CEA’ effort for all involved:

This is the declassified Rice “Top Secret” email from her official email to presumably her personal email. This is not just a CYA but a CEA “cover everyone’s a**” attempt. This shows Obama and Biden were calling shots against Flynn and Comey was providing the ammunition. pic.twitter.com/NQYKtMX5eK — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) May 19, 2020

The entire General Flynn effort was hollow and Rice’s email is more damning than exonerating:

This whole Flynn effort is not just hollow. Pretend. But fabricated out of literally nothing and this bizarre email by Rice, given what we now know, is actually more damning than exonerating of Obama, Biden and Comey. This is probably why Sally Yates was so shell shocked — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) May 19, 2020

After the meeting the contents of Flynn’s discussion with Russia were leaked to the press which is a 10 year felony:

Further, it is in this meeting that it is decided that the Obama Admin is not going to fully brief Flynn and hence the Trump administration on the status or progress of the Russia investigation. But what screams out is why they didn’t want to brief them—not because they were — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) May 19, 2020

The illegal spies in the Obama Administration did not want to get caught:

they didn’t want to get caught. The ones trying to catch someone in the Trump administration didn’t want to get caught illegally spying and investigating. This is why Rice’s “Top Secret” email is so important. — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) May 19, 2020

Susan Rice’s email to herself will go down in history as one of the dumbest and most damning actions of any Administration employee ever. These people were corrupt and dishonest but fortunately not that smart.

