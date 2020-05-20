https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/498890-suspect-in-custody-after-shooting-at-arizona-shopping-center

One suspect is in police custody in Arizona after a shooting at a shopping center in Glendale Wednesday evening.

Glendale police tweeted that the scene had been secured shortly before 8 p.m. local time, while an Arizona state senator wrote on Twitter that he witnessed at least two people being hit by gunfire during the attack.

Please stay out of the #Westgate area. Preliminary info from our dispatch is there were at least two persons struck by gunfire and one person is in custody. PIO is enroute to the scene. Media staging for now will be West of the Arena. — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 21, 2020

“I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims,” tweeted state Sen. Martín Quezada (D).

“I saw 2 victims with my own eyes. Not sure how many others I saw the shooter. Being told not to say anything else about details ’til I speak to police. I’m ok. Lots of shaken up people,” he added.

I saw 2 victims with my own eyes. Not sure how many others I saw the shooter. Being told not to say anything else about details ’til I speak to police. I’m ok. Lots of shaken up people. — Sen. Martín Quezada (@SenQuezada29) May 21, 2020

