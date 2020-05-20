https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/lefts-cancel-culture-now-weaponized-ordinary-americans/

If you have not heard the phrase “cancel culture,” you have undoubtedly seen it in action. It is a leftist tool to silence and/or personally destroy Americans who disagree with them. It is most often used by liberal mobs to demonize a person or business by feigning outrage and demanding the speaker be silenced or run out of business. It takes many forms, up to and including violent attacks on the person, their business and even their homes and families. FoxNews’ Tucker Carlson’s home was attacked by a liberal mob demanding he and his family move. Sometimes lawsuits or government action are used to harass a citizen or business to punish them financially or vilify them into social isolation to force them to comply.

With COVID-19, this vile practice is expanded to ordinary Americans. Small business owners have been dragged by the left into unwanted publicity and public demonization. More on some of these examples later.

Were this despicable practice limited to politicians, it might be dismissed as just an ugly side of politics. But, as we have seen, politics is now injected by the left into every corner of American life, which gives license to the hateful mobs of liberal foot-soldiers to drag even specifically non-political people into the ugliest part of political discourse.

News has been politicized for years, with most major media “news reporting” just thinly veiled Democratic party advocacy, attacks on conservatives and reporters’ liberal opinions presented as facts. Liberal purity is mandatory, as shown when MSNBC fired conservative commentator Pat Buchanan and when CBS News parted company with reporter Sheryl Attkisson after her reporting on Hillary Clinton’s claims to have been shot at by snipers. CBS News’ Catherine Herridge is now vilified by her fellow journalists for reporting on the Michael Flynn case. Education, particularly in universities, has been turned into a sewer of political correctness, speech codes and enforced groupthink. Current students simply repeat the demanded leftist talking points in discussions and assignments to avoid harassment and protect their GPAs. Sporting events have become leftist political soapboxes for athletes to force liberal views onto fans who just want to watch a game without having politics forced on them.

Cancel culture, though, expands on the injection of politics into daily life by actively snuffing out dissent to force compliance with liberal political beliefs.

In television, comedians Tim Allen and Roseanne Barr fell victim to cancel culture when both had popular sitcoms canceled over personal opinions that outraged leftists. Singer Hank Williams Jr. was fired from performing his weekly opening on Monday Night Football, and World Series champion Curt Schilling was fired by ESPN, for their off-camera personal opinions of Obama’s presidency. Compare this to the constant barrage of on-air leftist rants inflicted on ESPN viewers without consequence. Radio titan Rush Limbaugh was blocked from an ownership interest in an NFL team based on a demonstrably false comment alleged by a liberal sportswriter regarding slavery. Even though the accusation was a lie, NFL owners blocked his participation, anyway, to appease the liberal outrage mob.

Leftist cancel culture is blamed for killing comedy, as “triggered” audience members and angry leftists have made it impossible to laugh about anything in daily life (except conservatives) without drawing protests and gnashing of teeth by liberals claiming oppression, victimization and demanding that offenders be banned from campuses or comedy clubs. This explains the boring uniformity of late-night comedy shows, which now all feature exclusively anti-Trump, anti-conservative “humor.” It is the only comedy liberal hate mobs will permit.

Over time, the curse of cancel culture has seeped out of news, sports and entertainment and into daily life. It is now used to ban Chick-fil-A from universities, airports and even entire cities. Conservative lecturers and speakers face protests, riots and threats of physical harm against themselves or anyone wishing to hear them speak, based solely on their point-of-view. Conservative authors are banned by Amazon at the demand of liberals, and prominent physicians and scientists find their discussions of COVID-19 banned from YouTube for questioning the response of liberal officials or continued imposition of draconian orders. Liberals have unleashed their hate mobs in coordinated campaigns targeting banks, demanding the cancellation of gun manufacturers’ and retailers’ accounts.

Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, who found herself facing a lengthy government-imposed shutdown with no other way to pay her bills, was jailed for opening her business. Although receiving support resulting from national attention, she was also attacked by leftist hate mobs for daring to violate liberal policies. But there are thousands more small-business owners across America like Ms. Luther who are victims of organized hate campaigns but do not have the benefit of national attention.

Karen Johnson owns The Copy Cat, a small business in Hillview, Kentucky, making signs and banners. Like most small businesses, her bills continue to pile up in spite of the shutdown. Noting how restaurants were allowed to stay open, Ms. Johnson arranged online ordering, payment by phone and curbside pickup. A popular current need is yard signs for 2020 graduates whose commencements are canceled. Ms. Johnson has been subjected to vicious hate and harassment online by strangers. She and her business are enduring a shameful smear campaign, malicious online attacks and have been added to lists for organized efforts to destroy her business – for simply trying to survive and use safety practices governments demand of other businesses. As Americans increasingly recognize governments’ overreaction and overreach, authorities have changed their messaging from “we’re all in this together” to pitting citizens against one another by calling on lockdown supporters to snitch on dissenters.

The Great Coronavirus Panic of 2020 is an opportunity for hateful liberals to expand this repulsive, anti-American tactic to “cancel” ordinary Americas everywhere by weaponizing social media to attack and harass people leaving their homes or trying to keep their businesses out of bankruptcy under government lockdowns and shutdowns. The left’s “cancel culture” has expanded from destroying prominent people to using force to inflict liberal policies on ordinary Americans.

