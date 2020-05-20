https://www.theblaze.com/news/callers-tying-up-911-lines-snitch

Police in Toledo, Ohio, said Tuesday on Twitter that callers are “tying up” 911 lines to snitch on social distancing violators — and those reacting to the news are more than a little annoyed.

After police gave the health department’s number that people can call instead to report “people not social distancing at bars and restaurants,” Twitter commenters were collectively annoyed at those who were calling 911:

“Please don’t waste my tax dollars calling the police, Karen. Just stay inside your home in fear, clutching your pearls, while you watch MSNBC & CNN triggering you into an early grave; k thx.”

“Grow up America.”

“POLICE STATE!! Who do you call if you have ‘concerns’ about the people calling?? WTH.”

“It’s called the snitch line. All liberals that want to maintain authoritarian rule over the people call this number.”

“Act like adults people. It’s real simple.”

“Land of the free….. Lol.”

“You guys are literally making it harder for police by trying to enforce UNLAWFUL orders!”

“Disgusting how people are bowing down to all these tyrannical orders.”

