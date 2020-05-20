https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/top-democrat-impeachment-witness-marie-yovanovitch-lied-oath-newly-released-documents-suggest/

Newly released documents show that top Democrat impeachment witness ex-ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch apparently lied under oath when she claimed that she did not know much about the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, which Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, served on the board of.

Congressman Lee Zeldin slammed Yovanovitch for her failed attempt to conceal her knowledge of Hunter Biden and Burisma by claiming that she couldn’t recall being briefed on the matter.

“This is a woman who is highly regarded as an intelligent woman. She’s Princeton educated. She’s someone who I don’t believe actually didn’t recall, didn’t remember. When I was pressing her for additional information beyond the press reports. What else does she know about Burisma and Zlochevsky? And all we could get back is ‘I don’t recall.’ I just don’t buy that.”

However, meeting notes and email documents recovered by the conservative group Citizens United reveal Amb. Yovanovitch met with a representative from Burisma Holdings in December 2016.

Following Amb. Yovanovitch’s impeachment testimony in November 2019, liberal media pundits blindly showered her with praise.

Congressman Zeldin pointed out the mainstream media’s double standards of placing harsher scrutiny on Republican elected officials than on their Democrat counterparts.

“Americans are seeing the double standard. They know that is Marie Yovanovitch was there to remove President Barack Obama from office that you would have many of these same mainstream media outlets calling for there to be a perjury investigation into her. But instead, they’ll ‘fact check’ all of this and claim that nothing she said was dishonest.”

In a recent press conference, Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) revealed that then-Vice President Joe Biden was directly involved with the FBI’s alleged plot to “unmask” General Michael Flynn in order to spy on the incoming Trump Administration.

“President Obama was specifically directing this. We now know at the very least Vice President Biden was in this up to his eyeballs,” said Paul.

Senator Paul continued, “This is troubling because this isn’t about national security; this is about eavesdropping on your opponent and eavesdropping on the new President’s top advisers. So, this is very very troubling. And this was being led, at the very least, by Vice President Biden, and if not the President [Obama].”

Senator Paul called out the Democrats for their hypocrisy by pointing out that they accused President Trump of using corrupt tactics to go after a political opponent during the impeachment trial.

“This sounds like they were abusing [the FISA process] to go after a political opponent, which I think is a very serious offense and should be investigated. And the fact that Vice President Biden is directly involved with unmasking a political opponent – think about it. Remember, we went through this thing called impeachment? They said that President Trump was using the government to go after a political opponent. This is Vice President Biden using the spying powers of the United States to go after a political opponent. He’s caught red-handed here.”

Senator Paul stated that there will be a Congressional investigation to get to the bottom of the situation and to prevent future spying abuse against any party’s political opponents.

