President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has embarked on “a moonshot mission” to find a way of resuming the large-scale rallies that the president was forced to cancel because of the coronavirus pandemic, Politico reports.

“He enjoys talking to his supporters at these patriotic events, and so the more he’s out there doing that, the better mood he’s going to be in. That’s important in a presidential year,” said Jason Miller, who worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign as a senior adviser. He described the campaign’s attempts to bring back rallies as “a moonshot mission.”

He added, “The goal is to get as close to a traditional Trump event as possible as we’re entering the warmer months here without having to change too much.”

GOP strategist Alex Schriver said, “The president and his team will take every opportunity to make this a forward-looking election, where they can go out and say to all of the country, ‘Here’s what we are going to do on the other side of this crisis.’”

Trump campaign aides said that the president has been clearly eager to resume his campaign talking points, which have been shelved because of the pandemic, and that traditional rallies would be particularly helpful now that Trump is focused on getting the economy reopened.

“This is the greatest global crisis of our times, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other problems that the president is working on and areas where he’s made progress that he and his team want to show,” Schriver said.

