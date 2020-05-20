https://www.westernjournal.com/trump-issues-major-threat-michigan-mail-voting-plan/
President Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at two states seeking to embrace mail-in voting. “Breaking: Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election. This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they…
The post Trump Issues Major Threat to Michigan Over Mail-In Voting Plan appeared first on The Western Journal.