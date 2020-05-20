https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/trump-threatens-withhold-funding-michigan-state-announces-decision-mail-absentee-ballot-applications-7-7-million-registered-voters/

It is obvious the Democrats are using the Coronavirus as an excuse to push for mail-in ballots rather than in-person voting in an effort to steal the 2020 election.

The state of Michigan announced it is mailing absentee ballot applications to all 7.7 million registered voters.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Tuesday announced all registered voters will receive absentee ballots for the primary election in August and the November General Election.

WXYZ reported:

TRENDING: BREAKING: Susan Rice’s Team Confirms She Was Directed By White House Counsel to Write January 20, 2017 Email About Secret Oval Office Meeting

There are 7.7 million registered voters in Michigan, and about 1.3 are on the permanent absent voter list. That means the local election clerk mails them applications ahead of every election. Benson said the Michigan Bureau of Elections has ensured all remaining registered voters receive an application. Those getting the application in the mail will also get a cover letter with instructions. Once a voter signs their application, they can mail it or email a photo of it to their local clerk, whose contact information will be on the application. The application is also available for download at Michigan.gov/vote, and at that website, people can also register to join the permanent absent voter list so they always have an option to vote by mail.

President Trump won historically blue Michigan in the 2016 election by a very narrow margin of 0.23% with 47.50% of the votes vs. 47.27% of the votes for Hillary Clinton.

Because of this razor thin margin, vote fraud on such a large scale will tilt Michigan in favor of the Democrat candidate (which of course is the goal).

President Trump threatened to withhold funding to Michigan if they “want to go down this Voter Fraud path!”

Michigan sends absentee ballot applications to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election. This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

Speaker Pelosi has also been trying to sneak in federal ballot harvesting laws into several of the Coronavirus stimulus bills.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

