An unnamed NFL player has filed a lawsuit against United Airlines after a fellow passenger reportedly sexually harassed and assaulted him during a February flight.

The player filed the suit in the Superior Court of California in the County of Los Angeles. The unnamed NFL player also reportedly requested a jury trial.

What are the details?

According to a Bleacher Report article Wednesday, the player filed the suit against the airline after the company reportedly did not properly react to several of his complaints about a fellow passenger.

The alleged incident took place on Feb. 10 on a Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, flight.

The player, who is listed as John Doe 1 in the complaint, filed the suit with another male passenger whom the suit names as plaintiff John Doe 2. The suit states that no fewer than four complaints were made against a female passenger seated in the Does’ row after she reportedly made continuous “unwanted sexual advances.”

The suit stated that flight attendants only moved the passenger — who was reportedly intoxicated — elsewhere on the aircraft after the harassment turned physical. During the alleged assault, the unnamed woman reportedly tore off the unnamed player’s protective face mask — which he was wearing to guard against COVID-19 — and grabbed his genitals.

In addition to drinking, the woman was also reportedly taking prescription pills during the flight, according to the suit.

What else?

In a statement, a spokesperson for United Airlines told Fox News, “The safety and well-being of our customers is always our top priority. In this instance, the customer involved was moved to a different seat. Because litigation is now pending, we’re unable to provide further comment.”



A statement from the player’s lawyer reads, “Our goal is to shine a light on how assaults can, and are, being made on men, and not just women. This is significant because assault is assault, regardless of the gender, race, and physical attributes of the victim.”

