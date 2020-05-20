https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/update-illinois-state-police-defy-tyrannical-governor-will-not-arrest-jail-business-owners-breaking-lockdown/

Last week Illinois Democrat Governor J. B. Pritzker warned the people of Illinois the state in lockdown and businesses shut down until the end of May. He later told CNN the citizens of Illinois could be ordered to socially distance and wear masks indefinitely.

Now Governor J.B. Pritzker warned small business owners that if they try to reopen their businesses they could face up to a year in prison.

Pritzker the tyrant wants to jail business owners who don’t want to lose their businesses and life savings.

But the state police announced they will not honor Pritzker’s requests.

TRENDING: Illinois Governor Pritzker Threatens Business Owners with a Year in Prison if They Try to Reopen

The Illinois State Police announced on Tuesday they will not arrest or jail any individual in violation of Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker’s lockdown or emergency orders.

The ISP posted their defiance to the governor on Facebook.

“Illinois State Police will not issue any criminal misdemeanors to individuals for violations of temporary emergency rules or executive orders.” pic.twitter.com/JQan5BPZBa — Amanda (@AmandaPresto) May 20, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

