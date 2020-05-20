https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/update-susan-rice-tells-cbs-joe-bidens-quid-pro-quo-ukraine-request-barack-obama-video/

An audio tape was released by Creative Destruction Media on Tuesday revealed the phone call between then Vice President Joe Biden and former Ukrainian President Poroshenko. In the call Joe Biden pressures the president to fire former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin for IMF funding.

The men discuss the firing of then State Prosecutor Shokin in order to prevent an investigation into Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and other criminal actions.

Victor Shokin was investigating Joe Biden’s son Hunter at the time and his work at Burisma Holdings.

Poroshenko tells Joe Biden he complied and fired Shokin.

Creative Destruction Media has the latest developments.

Transcribed from the Video——-

Poroshenko: (7:10 mark) I have some good news… Yesterday I went and seat with the general prosecutor’s office. Joe Biden: Yes. Poroshenko: …. I especially asked him to resign… as his position as a state prosecutor… He promised to give me statement of his resignation… One hour he gave me statement of his presentation. Joe Biden: Great!…. Joe Biden: (10:20 mark) I am prepared to a public signing for a commitment for a billion dollars. Again I am not suggesting you want it or don’t want it. I am suggesting that is what I am prepared to do. Again it won’t be finalized… Let me when you and I finished speaking let me huddle with my team… I agree with you there is a sense of urgency here. Joe Biden — (14:30 minute mark) Congratulations in getting the new Prosecutor General. I know there’s a lot more to that. I really think that’s good. It is going to be critical that he works to repair the damage of Shokin. I’m a man of my word. Now that the new prosecutor general is in place we’re ready to move forward to signing the one billion dollar loan guarantee. And I don’t know how you want to go about that… I’ll leave it to you to how you want it done and where you want it done.

Here is an updated video of the phone call between Joe Biden and President Poroshenko, via RedPilled:

Now this…

During an interview with CBS News in October 2019 former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice says the orders came from the top, by Barack Obama.

Susan Rice tells CBS Joe Biden’s quid pro quo with Ukraine was per the request of Obama.

Susan Rice: “Joe Biden was doing what he was asked to do by the President of the United States.”

Via M3THODS:

Susan Rice saying that Joe Biden’s quid pro quo with Ukraine was per the request of Obama…(October 2019) pic.twitter.com/jJoqi52j6Y — M3thods (@M2Madness) May 20, 2020

