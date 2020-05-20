https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Carlos-Ghosn-Green-Beret-Nissan-Japan/2020/05/20/id/968160

A former Green Beret and his son were arrested by authorities on Wednesday for allegedly helping Carlos Ghosn escape Japan in a concert equipment box, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Ex-U.S. special forces soldier Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor are charged in helping the ousted Nissan CEO get out of Japan in December.

Ghosn was out of jail on bail while awaiting trial for allegedly under-reporting $80 million in compensation earnings and using company cash for personal expenses. The Taylors helped him escape to Lebanon.

Court papers announcing the Taylors’ arrest and details of their alleged crimes were unsealed in Massachusetts federal court on Wednesday, according to the New York Post.

The Taylors, who live in Harvard, Massachusetts, are scheduled to appear via video for a court hearing Wednesday afternoon.

