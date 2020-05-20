https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/vatican-not-disinfect-paintings-historical-documents/

(CRUX) — ROME – To help prevent damaging artistic and historically significant objects, the Pontifical Council for Culture released suggestions for cleaning and disinfecting church buildings, furnishings and sacred objects.

And under no circumstances, it said, should a painting or historical document be disinfected.

In a statement published on its website May 20, the council said it distributed the guidelines after some reports that “the necessary disinfection of areas, vestments and sacred vessels for worship has been carried out in some cases using detergents that are not suitable for objects of art and cultural heritage.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

