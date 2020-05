http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/92WpzCcI-8Y/

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday will hold a press briefing.

The president and his staff continue speaking to the American people about reopening the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. EST.

