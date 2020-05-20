https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-resurfaced-susan-rice-comments-from-2017-show-she-denied-knowing-anything-about-unmasking

A video clip from March 22, 2017, recirculated on social media early this week shows Obama national security adviser Susan Rice denying in an interview that she knew anything about the Obama administration’s unmasking of any Trump associates, which would include then-incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“So, we invited you on to talk about several things but in the last few hours we’ve been following the disclosure by the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, that in essence during the final days of the Obama administration, during the transition after President Trump had been elected that he and the people around him may have been caught up in surveillance of foreign individuals and that their identities may have been disclosed,” PBS News Hour host Judy Woodruff said. “Do you know anything about this?”

Rice responded, “I know nothing about this.”

Rice’s 2017 claim has come under renewed scrutiny in light of newly declassified documents that were made public on Tuesday that show, by her account, that she was present for an Oval Office meeting with former President Barack Obama and other top Obama administration officials where they discussed Flynn’s phone calls with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Rice has come under fire repeatedly for her long “record of deceit.”

HOST JUDY WOODRUFF: Susan Rice, welcome to the program. FORMER NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER SUSAN RICE: Good to be with you, Judy. WOODRUFF: So, we invited you on to talk about several things but in the last few hours we’ve been following the disclosure by the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, that in essence during the final days of the Obama administration, during the transition after President Trump had been elected that he and the people around him may have been caught up in surveillance of foreign individuals and that their identities may have been disclosed. Do you know anything about this? RICE: I know nothing about this. I was surprised to see reports from Chairman Nunes on that count today. And let’s back up and recall where we have been. The president of the United States accused his predecessor, President Obama, of wiretapping Trump Tower during the campaign. Nothing of the sort occurred, and we have heard that confirmed by the director of the FBI, who also pointed out that no president, no White House can order the surveillance of another American citizen. That can only come from the Justice Department, with the approval of a FISA court. So, today, I really don’t know to what Chairman Nunes was referring, but he said that whatever he was referring to was a legal, lawful surveillance, and that it was potentially incidental collection on American citizens. JUDY WOODRUFF: Right. SUSAN RICE: And I think it’s important for people to understand what incidental means. That means that the target was either a foreign entity or somebody under criminal investigation, and that the Americans who were talking to those targets may have been picked up.

