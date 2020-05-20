https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/wrong-old-joe-biden-doesnt-know-century-forgets-name-coronavirus-video/

What is wrong with old Joe?

77-year-old Biden forgot what century it is… AGAIN.

“The idea that you go through the 20th century without — with just 12 years of education — 21st century…” said Biden Tuesday evening.

This is a reoccurring problem for Biden.

Biden previously stumbled and lost his train of thought after his teleprompter went down and forgot what century he was in!

WATCH:

Joe Biden doesn’t know what century it is yet AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/TJrvpELFlt — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) May 20, 2020

Biden on Tuesday also forgot the name of the Coronavirus… AGAIN.

WATCH:

WATCH: Joe Biden forgets the name of the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/88M8zeslMj — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 19, 2020

