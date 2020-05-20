https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/498683-why-i-have-to-break-up-with-florida

Dear Florida,

Breaking up is hard to do, but another man has come between us. It was going so well: that overpowering desire to see you when that first flake of snow wafted in a stiff December wind; those moonlit jogs on the Miami Beach Boardwalk; the butterflies in our stomachs when we committed to spend the rest of our lives with you in retirement homes in Boca, Kissimmee and Naples.

But now, your United States senator, Rick Scott, is opposing federal aid to New York and other states impacted by the Covid-19 virus. In fact, he recently blocked legislation by a fellow Republican, Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana, that would give states more flexibility on how they use these emergency funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scott argues that Congress should not help any blue state that is, in his estimation, ill-managed. He even flaunted his argument in a letter to the editor of the deep-blue-state New York Times: “It’s not fair to Florida citizens to send their tax dollars to bail out liberal politicians in states like New York for their unwillingness to make tough and responsible choices.”

Not fair, Florida? Relationships are all about fairness, about give and take. But, I have to admit, this relationship can be rather one-sided. New Yorkers have been doing much of the giving, while Scott has uncomplainingly enjoyed most of the taking.

When I was elected to Congress in 2000, I was advised in freshman orientation that federal legislators had responsibilities to the entire United States of America, not just our districts or even our own states. On my first day on the job, I took an oath to the Constitution of the United States, which begins with references to a more perfect union, providing for the common defense, promoting the general welfare. That’s why, Florida, my fellow New York members of Congress and I consistently voted to support you in tough times.

In July 2004, I voted for nearly $17 million to help rehabilitate your oyster reefs, which had been decimated by Hurricanes Charley, Frances, Ivan and Jeanne. Two years later, in June 2005, I voted for an emergency supplemental appropriations bill that funded disaster relief operations after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. On March 16, 2006, I voted for yet another emergency supplemental appropriation to use $40 million of funds of the Commodity Credit Corporation for crop and other losses in affected counties related to “hurricanes, tropical storms, excessive rains, floods, and wind in Florida during calendar year 2005.”

I also was happy to support appropriations to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which ended up spending $5 billion in federal funds after Hurricane Irma ravaged your counties. The state’s governor at the time? Rick Scott. In New York, we call that “chutzpah.” In Florida, you call it, well, “chutzpah.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not Scott’s fault alone. It’s been a one-sided relationship for a long time. In 2017, you received about $2,000 per resident in net federal funding. New Yorkers received -$1,800 per resident in net federal funding. Rick Scott argues that part of the reason for the disparity is that New York taxes are too high. He may be right about that — but part of the reason for our disproportionately high taxes is that we keep doling out our tax dollars to Florida.

Do New York’s leaders whine about it? Do they hold up vital emergency relief bills when “hurricanes, tropical storms, excessive rains, floods, and wind” impact your communities? No. We support these things because we believe that when you do well, Florida, we all do well.

By the way, it’s not just blue-state, do-gooder, liberal altruism. We’re New Yorkers, and we expect you’ll hold up your end of the bargain when we need help. We have been the epicenter of the pandemic. As I write this, the latest numbers are heartbreaking: 348,192 total cases and 27,617 coronavirus related deaths in New York. This virus is our Charley, Frances, Ivan, Jeanne, Irma, Rita and Katrina – all packed into one devastating wallop.

I think we’re better off as friends, Florida. Maybe we’re just not ready for the kind of commitment that comes with being, you know, the United States of America. Maybe we both need more “me” time: When the next crisis hits, you take care of yourselves, and we’ll take care of ourselves. It’s not you, it’s your senator. But if at some point you start missing our tax dollars and subsidies, we’ll be waiting with open arms. Just don’t bring us flowers. Bring us federal aid.

Sincerely,

New York

Steve Israel represented New York in Congress for 16 years and was the chairman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee from 2011 to 2015. He is now the director of the Institute of Politics and Global Affairs at Cornell University. You can find him on Twitter @RepSteveIsrael.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

