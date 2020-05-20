https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/youtube-covid-themed-ads-dont-perform-better-scrappy-ads/

(CNBC) — In the early days of the pandemic, a trend emerged of TV ads with inspirational music mentioning that brands are “here for you” and describing what they’re doing during “unprecedented times.”

But YouTube advertisers mostly avoided the trend.

“80% of the ads that we saw in April were not Covid-related; they were straight-up ads,” said Tara Walpert Levy, VP of agency and media solutions at Google and YouTube.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

