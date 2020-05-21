https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/michelle-malkin-journalist/2020/05/21/id/968312

Award-winning journalist, syndicated columnist, and best-selling author Michelle Malkin has joined Newsmax TV.

The outspoken media entrepreneur will be a prime-time Newsmax contributor and host a weekend show offering her commentary and analysis of the news.

“Newsmax TV is America’s must-watch news network and I’m absolutely thrilled to be a part of it,’’ Malkin said.

“Michelle is a true conservative, a respected media personality and a powerful voice for of millions Americans that the big media ignore,” Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media, Inc., said.

Malkin will join Newsmax’s growing list of media heavyweights and commentators where she will deliver her fiercely independent reporting and no-nonsense commentary. Malkin joins the network as Newsmax TV has signed with all major cable operators and is carried in 70 million cable homes.

Philadelphia-born, South Jersey-raised Malkin is the daughter of Filipino immigrants. She edited her high school newspaper and helmed the conservative student monthly at Oberlin College, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English.

In 1992, she joined the Los Angeles Daily News as a columnist and editorial writer. Four years later, she moved to the Seattle Times, and in 1999 launched a nationally syndicated column with Creators Syndicate.

In 2001, Malkin became a contributor on the Fox News Channel and was frequent guest host of Bill O’Reilly’s popular “The O’Reilly Factor.’’

She also founded the conservative news and opinion websites Hot Air and Twitchy, a Twitter content curation site. Malkin is also the author of seven books, including several national bestsellers, including “Open Borders, Inc.: Who’s Funding America’s Destruction?’’

Malkin lives in Colorado Springs with her husband and two children.

Newsmax TV has become America’s fastest-growing cable news channel targeting Baby Boomers with a heartland perspective.

The channel provides 12 hours of original news content daily with programming focused on breaking news and analysis. The Newsmax lineup includes shows with Sean Spicer, Greg Kelly, Chris Salcedo, Lyndsay Keith, Howie Carr, Herman Cain, Alan Dershowitz, Alison Maloni, Mike Huckabee, John Bachman, and Nancy Brinker, famed founder of the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, among others.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

