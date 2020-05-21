https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-tv/americans-defy-shutdown

Time after time, Americans have taken to the streets to defend our constitutional rights, whether it was our livelihood at stake — or our lives. But, what was the point of all the civil rights movements that came before, if we’re about to let the government take our rights away now?

On his Wednesday night special, Glenn Beck argued that Americans are tired of having our rights trampled by “tyrannical” leaders from state and local governments who are ignoring our unalienable rights during this pandemic.

“Our nanny state has gone too far. The men and women in office — the ones closest to our communities, our towns, our cities — are now taking advantage of our fear,” Glenn said. “Like our brothers and sisters of the past, we need to start making the decisions that will put our destiny, and our children’s destiny, back into our hands.”

It took less than two months of the coronavirus tyranny to make America unrecognizable, but some Americans are fighting back, risking losing their jobs and businesses or even jail time, as they battle to take back our civil rights.

Here are just a few of their stories:

After New Jersey’s Atilis Gym reopened in defiance of the governor’s executive order, the Department of Health shut them down for “posing a threat to the public health.” Co-owner Ian Smith says somebody sabotaged the gym’s toilets with enire rolls of paper to create the public health “threat.”

Oregon Salon owner, Lindsey Graham, was fined $14 thousand for reopening. She said she was visited by numerous government organizations, including Child Protective Services, in what she believes are bullying tactics straight from the governor’s office.

77-year-old Michigan barber, Karl Manke, refused to close his shop even when facing arrest. “I couldn’t go another 30 days without an income,” he said. But when local police refused to arrest him, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) office suspending his business license instead.

Port of Seattle police officer Greg Anderson was suspended after he spoke out against enforcing what he called “tyrannical orders” imposed amid coronavirus lockdowns.

Kentucky mother-of-seven, Mary Sabbatino, found herself under investigation for alleged child abuse after breaking social distancing rules at a bank. After a social worker from child protective services determined there was no sign of abuse, he still sought to investigate why the Sabbatino’s are homeschooling, and how they can give “adequate attention to that many children.”

Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther was sentenced to seven days in jail after she defied the state-mandated stay-at-home orders to reopen her business. Watch the video clip from Glenn’s special below:

Watch the full special on BlazeTV YouTube here.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multiplatform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

