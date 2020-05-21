http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/TImW-FEs_TQ/flushing-avenue-frolic-275901

Though wearing a mask, a man was not socially distanced from his partner as the couple had sex on a New York City subway platform, an underground encounter that was gleefully recorded and narrated by a construction worker from the other side of the tracks.

Video of the incident, which began circulating online yesterday, was shot recently in the Flushing Avenue station in Brooklyn. The graphic clip shows a masked man positioned behind his partner, who is bending over next to a steel beam.

At one point, the man filming the action declares, “Yeah, I don’t care. I don’t mind that shit. That shit is like PornHub to me.” After turning the phone to reveal his face, the cinematographer–who was wearing a mask and a reflective safety vest–shouted to the male half of the duo, “Have a good one, bro.”

It is unclear what time of day the sex act occurred.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, subway ridership has seen a precipitous drop. Beginning earlier this month, the entire system has been shut down from 1 AM to 5 AM to allow workers to disinfect trains and stations. The lockdown, which will continue for the foreseeable future, marks the first planned closure of the city system since its 1904 opening.

