https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/batch-south-carolina-absentee-ballots-found-maryland-spark-concerns-voter-fraud/

A batch of South Carolina ‘ready to mail’ ballots were found in Baltimore, Maryland this week, sparking concerns of voter fraud.

So here’s a crazy tidbit: Maryland election officials found a bunch of ballots from South Carolina mixed in with their shipments to Baltimore. They use the same vendor. I just talked to an elections official in SC, and he says they’re ready to dump the company. — Emily Opilo (@emilyopilo) May 20, 2020

Post and Courier reported:

TRENDING: AIN’T GONNA HAPPEN: Alan Dershowitz Says Americans Can be Forced to Take Coronavirus Vaccine (VIDEO)

South Carolina election officials could have counties cut ties to a Minnesota printer after about 20 Charleston County absentee ballots were found in Maryland this week. The ready-to-mail ballots have since made their way to Charleston-area voters, state and county election officials said, but it is just the latest problem with SeaChange Print Innovations, which prints and mails absentee ballots for 13 S.C. counties. Some Greenville County voters received the wrong absentee ballots this year when the Democratic presidential primary and a special election for sheriff were held 10 days apart, S.C. Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said.

“We’re not getting a warm and fuzzy feeling that they can handle this,” South Carolina Election Commission spokesman Whitmire said. “We are actively seeking sustainable solutions.”

This is precisely why the Democrats are pushing for mail-in ballots for the November General Election.

Pelosi is now trying to shove a $3.6 billion ‘vote-by-mail’ proposal into the latest Coronavirus stimulus bill.

Pelosi said that voting by mail, with no chain of custody, is “more democratic” than voting in person with photo ID.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

