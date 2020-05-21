https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/05/21/before-she-was-put-on-joe-bidens-vp-short-list-stacey-abrams-was-a-soft-core-romance-novelist-n413087

Ever wonder why Stacey Abrams can afford those sumptuous, jewel-toned tents she wears?

When Abrams isn’t appearing on MSNBC or CNN campaigning to be Joe Biden’s vice president, the mahogany beauty, whose imagination is so active that she thinks she’s the governor of Georgia, is keeping her revenue streams flowing like the Amazon.

Abrams is on the political speech-for-hire circuit, but before she became a professional politician and national victim, the gap-toothed Ivy Leaguer was a soft-core romance novelist.

Stacey Abrams’s nom de plume is Selena Montgomery.

And Selena is thirsty.

Her romance bibliography includes Hidden Sins, the story of Mara Reed, who has “the devil in her.”

Mara Reed’s been stirring up trouble since she was eighteen—running scams, living on the edge, always on the run. … But cornered in an alley, only seconds from death, an unexpected rescuer comes to her aid—Dr. Ethan Stuart, the dark and beautiful scientist whose heart she once broke and betrayed . . . the only man Mara ever loved. … Ethan needs Mara’s help; she needs his protection. And their search for a shocking, devastating truth could lead them to forgiveness, salvation, passion, and back to love . . . if they can survive the journey.

Secrets and Lies

She just witnessed her uncle’s murder, she’s running for her life, and now Dr. Katelyn Lyda is face-to-face with a breathtaking man who could be her salvation. Tall, sexy, his eyes full of mysterious promises, he seems to have the answer she needs. It’s too bad Sebastian Caine is one of the bad guys . . . A “recovery specialist” skilled at separating prized possessions from their owners, Sebastian is after an ancient relic. But he reconsiders the job when he finds himself staring at the wrong end of a gun. With her life in jeopardy, Kat wonders how far she can trust Sebastian Caine . . . how long she can resist him . . . and dare she fall in love?

It’s typical romance novel fare with African American scientists and professionals constantly at the crossroads of love and crime-solving with “Reginald’s quivering member” thrown in for good measure.

Another of Abrams’ nee Montgomery’s fare includes this spine-tingler.

Reckless is the story of a brainy defense attorney.

Independent, stunning, and smart, Kell Jameson has the life she’s always dreamed about. A partner at a tony Atlanta law firm that represents famous—if guilty—clients, she’s far from her days as a lonely orphan in rural Georgia. From the first moment Kell meets Sheriff Luke Calder, tempers and attraction flare. Ruggedly handsome and a stickler for law and order, Luke finds Kell compelling. Unfortunately, she represents his prime suspect. Forced to work together, they dig deep into the town’s scandals . . . but Kell has a secret of her own. She trusts Luke enough to fall in love—but does she trust him enough to reveal the reckless past she’s worked so hard to keep hidden?

Is a story about – wait, you guessed it, love and crime.

In Deception Fin Borders is “always on the run.”

Playing the odds has always been Fin Borders’ forte. She knows when to get out to keep from losing everything. But an innocent woman has been accused of murder, and to help, Fin will have to go back to the small southern town of her birth. … But Fin isn’t the only one in Hallden hunting for a killer. FBI Special Agent Caleb Matthews is deep undercover, hiding his true identity and his own desperate history. Working alone is far too dangerous, so he and Fin must learn to trust each other. But as they grow closer, they are unprepared for the passion that takes hold . . . and the shocking deception that could destroy everything they hold dear.

Abrams hasn’t ventured into Bernie Sanders-level porn and it’s been a few years since her last novel, but if she can’t beg her way onto Joe Biden’s presidential ticket, it’s possible that thirsty Selena Montgomery could make a comeback.

