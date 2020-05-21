https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/amy-klobuchar-presidential-election-running-mate/2020/05/21/id/968460

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden has asked Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., to go through the vetting process as a possible vice presidential candidate, The Hill reported, according to an unnamed source.

A Biden campaign spokesperson would not confirm the details of the vetting process.

It is uncertain whether Klobuchar has approved the vetting process, which would allow Biden’s team to look into her personal life to reveal any possible weaknesses she might have as a running mate.

“Someone like Klobuchar is anathema to broadening the ticket,” Norman Solomon, adviser for the progressive political action committee Once Again PAC said, per The Hill. “If Biden is serious about unity, then he’s got to pitch a tent big enough to include progressives.”

The vetting process will be operated by a committee led by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Biden adviser Cynthia Hogan, former Sen. Chris Dodd, D-Conn., and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del.

Klobuchar gained support from some Democrats in Congress, including moderate Rep. Dean Phillips, R-Minn., who thinks she could pull votes for Biden in the midwest.

“As a party that is increasingly portrayed as one for both coasts, I think there’s something quite powerful about a vice presidential candidate from the Heartland,” Phillips told The Hill, noting, others on the VP short-list hail from California, Massachusetts, and other coastal states. “I do think that there’s a big part of this country that is looking for someone that kind of feels like they know them, represent them and understand them, and Klobuchar really does.”

