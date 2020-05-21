http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/00Wik8RFPIQ/facebook-and-amazon-stock-prices-hit-all-time-highs-2020-5-1029221049

Shares of Facebook and Amazon hit all-time highs in intraday trading on Wednesday amid a broader market rally.

Facebook surged more than 6% to a record high of about $230 per share. The company announced a day earlier that it would roll out Facebook and Instagram shops this week.

The feature is designed to allow people to shop on stores’ Facebook and Instagram pages, as many small businesses’ physical stores remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic. It marked the largest move into e-commerce yet for the company.

Amazon shares also hit a record high, surging as much as 1.5% to nearly $2,490 per share. Tech stocks have largely outperformed amid the coronavirus crisis as investors have bet on solid long-term performance. Amazon has also gained as people have turned to the online giant to stock up on essentials during the pandemic.

The strong performance of both stocks has supported the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which has rallied from its low on March 23. In early May, the index erased its losses for 2020 as tech stocks surged.

On Wednesday, the Nasdaq was trading only about 5% lower than its all-time-high close on February 19.

