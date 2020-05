https://www.theblaze.com/senate-confirms-john-ratcliffe

On Thursday, the United States Senate held a vote to confirm Rep. John Ratcliffe (TX-R) as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

In a 49-44 vote, Ratcliffe secured the position after his nomination was announced by President Trump on Twitter. Sens. Alexander, Burr, Markey, Murkowski, Murray, Rounds, and Sanders did not vote.

