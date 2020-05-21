https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nick-cordero-broadway-covid-19/2020/05/21/id/968347

Broadway actor Nick Cordero’s health has taken a turn for the worse, according to his wife.

At first it appeared as if the worst had passed for the star, who has been battling a multitude of complications after contracting the coronavirus. On Wednesday, however, Amanda Kloots announced on Instagram that her husband’s health was declining.

“Nick has had a bad morning. Unfortunately, things are going a little downhill at the moment, so I am asking again for all the prayers, mega-prayers, right now,” she said, according to The Independent. “Please cheer and please pray for Nick today, and I know that this virus is not going to get him down.”

Kloots added: “It’s not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today. Thank you.”

Cordero tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital with pneumonia at the end of March. In early April, the Tony-winning actor had his leg amputated and was placed into an induced coma in intensive care. Kloots later revealed that Cordero had holes in his lungs.

“We did learn that due to COVID, Nick’s lungs are severely damaged to look almost like he’s been a smoker for 50 years, they said, they’re that damaged,” she said in an Instagram story at the time. “There are holes in his lungs where obviously you don’t want holes to be.”

Last week, Cordero woke up from his coma and it appeared as if he was on the mend, but now Kloots is holding on for a miracle.

“Mega prayers for this special man right now,” she said in a separate Instagram post this week. “God continue to grant miracles.”

